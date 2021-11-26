Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 9,143 new cases, 293 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Nov. 26, ODH reports a total of 1,669,274 (+9,143) cases, leading to 85,472 (+247) hospitalizations and 10,684 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,734,586 people — or 57.61% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 5,192 from the previous day.

The ODH stated Wednesday that, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, no numbers will be released Thursday and the totals will be added to Friday’s numbers.

ODH reported 293 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 26,483. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now sits at more than 4,900.

