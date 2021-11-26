ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, WV

Multiple crews on scene at Wallace residence fire

By WBOY 12 News Staff
 4 days ago

WALLACE, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a structure fire at a residence in Wallace.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a fire came in at 12:44 p.m. on Friday taking place at a residence on Big Elk Road in Wallace.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed that there was a working structure fire at the residence, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Folsom, Lumberport, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, Spelter and Wallace Fire Departments, as well as Harrison County EMS.

No injuries have been reported at this time and no information on the condition of the home was available, according to the communications center.

WBOY 12 News

Armed and barricaded person surrenders in Rowlesburg

ROWLESBURG.W.Va. – An armed and barricaded person surrendered after negotiation, the Preston County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release. On Monday, Nov. 29, the Preston County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to an armed and barricaded person in Rowlesburg. Sheriff’s Office crisis negotiators made contact with the individual and were eventually able to […]
ROWLESBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harrison County couple charged after troopers receive tip of 2 juveniles being shown on Russia-based website

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. — A Harrison County couple has been charged after troopers receive a tip of two juveniles being shown on a Russia-based website. On Nov. 25, troopers with the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police of “potential child sexual exploitation” occurring at a residence on Crossover Way in Meadowbrook, according to a […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg police looking for assistance locating runaway boy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Clarksburg Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a boy reported as missing in Harrison County. According to the Clarksburg Police Department, Colton Hart, 13, was reported as missing on Nov. 27 as a runaway. After taking down the information, officers entered Hart into NCIC and noted he is 5’2″, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Parsons volunteer firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

PARSONS, W.Va. – A Parsons volunteer firefighter has died from COVID-19 complications. According to a press released from the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department, Lieutenant Adam Arbogast died late Thursday evening, Nov. 25. Arbogast was a member of the Parsons VFD for more than 20 years, the release states. He served as a lieutenant for Parsons […]
PARSONS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Couple arrested after officers find 2 children living ‘in deplorable condition’

ELKINS, W.Va. — A couple has been charged after officers found two juveniles living “in deplorable condition” while dispatched to an apartment in Elkins. On Nov. 25, officers with the Elkins Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lincoln Avenue in reference to a “possible domestic situation,” according to a criminal complaint. When officers […]
ELKINS, WV
wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

