ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bryan Adams announces second Covid-19 diagnosis in a month

Fremont Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the Canadian rocker shared his...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Bryan Adams Hospitalized In Italy After Testing Positive to COVID-19

Bryan Adams could use a lucky break. The Canadian rock veteran is receiving treatment in an Italian hospital after testing positive to COVID-19, not for the first time. The “Summer of 69” singer shared his bad luck in a social post. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” he writes on Instagram, posted from Milan Malpensa airport. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Frankfort Times

Bryan Adams is symptomatic of COVID-19

Bryan Adams has confirmed he is "symptomatic" of COVID-19 - but is "on the mend". The 'Heaven' hitmaker, 62, went to the hospital in Milan, Italy, after getting a second positive coronavirus test result, and later revealed he had been given an "anti-thrombosis shot" as a precaution, "until I test negative".
PUBLIC HEALTH
extratv

‘DWTS’ Judge Derek Hough Diagnosed with Breakthrough COVID Case

Derek Hough took to Instagram today to reveal he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The “Dancing with the Stars” judge told followers, “I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out and I feel okay. I feel strong. But I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Adams
survivornet.com

Veteran Journalist Chris Wallace, 74, Reveals His Private Battle with Skin Cancer: ‘Please Lather Yourself with SPF and Wear a Hat’

Chris Wallace's Battle with Skin Cancer & His Recovery Pastime. Veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who’s the anchor of Fox News Sunday and has hosted presidential debates, recently shared his skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, which included surgery. Wallace spoke with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about...
CANCER
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb shares surprise wedding news with photos alongside Today co-stars

Hoda Kotb is dealing with a double dose of celebration as she revealed on social media that a major event she attended just became an even happier occasion. The Today Show star shared pictures of herself with several of her co-stars at the Matrix Awards, including Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker among others.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: What Does Amy Slaton Weigh Now?

Season 3 of 1000-Lb Sisters aired this week and fans were elated to see the progress that Amy Slaton has made on her weight loss journey. Just over two years ago, the TLC reality star underwent bariatric weight loss surgery. After a lot of hard work and more than one backslide here and there – Amy is looking better than ever. So, how much weight has Amy lost since the beginning of the show? Read on to get the details on her progress.
WEIGHT LOSS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Reportedly Suffered A Mini Stroke, Has Leukemia? Palace Aides Found Her Looking Tired, Disoriented

Queen Elizabeth allegedly suffered a mini-stroke that's why she was hospitalized. Queen Elizabeth suffered a health scare last week, but the reason behind her hospitalization has not been revealed. As such, multiple publications became a tad bit too creative in coming up with possible illnesses that the monarch could be dealing with.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Italy#Canadian
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
guitar.com

Sting “baffled” by Clapton’s vaccine-scepticism: “I’m old enough to remember kids with polio… that disease was eradicated overnight with the vaccine”

Ex-Police bassist Sting has said he doesn’t understand “the science” of Van Morrison and Eric Clapton’s rejection of requirements for vaccines at performance venues. In a new interview with AFP, Sting is described as “baffled” by vaccine scepticism from the likes of Van Morrison and Eric Clapton. “I don’t really understand the science of the objection,” he says. “I had no hesitation in taking the vaccine. I’m old enough to remember kids in my street with polio who were crippled, and that disease was eradicated overnight with the vaccine.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: Life Support, Septic, Tracheotomy

Tammy Slaton of 1000-Lb. Sisters has been hospitalized. The TLC personality uploaded a video to TikTok with an update on her health and weight loss journey. She explained that things have been pretty rough for her for a while now. So, rough that she landed in the hospital with carbon dioxide poisoning.
WEIGHT LOSS
Rolling Stone

They Called Their Band Omicron. Now They’re Sharing the Name With a Covid Variant

Since his old metal band broke up five years ago, guitarist Li Heng Chan hadn’t given the project much thought. But last week, he began receiving texts and emails from family, friends, and one of his former bandmates. “They were saying, ‘Your band is in the news!’ ” Chan says. “Everyone’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ ” Ladies and gentlemen, welcome back to the stage … Omicron! On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization announced the name of the latest Covid-19 variant. Although it was chosen for being the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, the designation struck a chord with at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy