ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Learning to win: Kingsbury leads Arizona into NFL’s elite

By DAVID BRANDT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLVbc_0d7S99He00
1 of 5

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury has proven his coaching chops on many occasions over the past decade, developing elite quarterbacks, piling up points on the scoreboard, producing an entertaining brand of offensive football that fans enjoy and opposing coaches respect.

There’s only one real problem on his resume. Unfortunately for him, it’s a big one.

He hasn’t won much.

That’s finally starting to change for the 42-year-old Kingsbury, who has helped push the Arizona Cardinals to the NFL’s best record this season. The Cardinals (9-2) are in the middle of their long-awaited bye week before they return to prepare for a road game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 5.

Kingsbury has become one of the leading candidates for NFL Coach of the Year this season, winning football games despite key injuries and COVID-19 absences that have kept some of the team’s best players and coaches — including himself — off the field at various times. The Texan has kept his usual dry wit through the good times and bad, saying Arizona’s hot start hasn’t changed the way he feels about his coaching ability.

“The only thing I like is family members, people that have believed in me forever, them to actually not hear me called a ‘dumbass’ all the time,” Kingsbury said with a wry smile. “That’s the biggest positive I take away from all of it.”

Kingsbury’s odd resume is partly due to taking over tough jobs. He had a 48-58-1 career record coming into this season after seven seasons in college at Texas Tech and two more seasons in the NFL with the Cardinals. Both places, at least historically, have proven tough spots to win consistently no matter who has been in charge of the sidelines.

Kingsbury was a player’s coach from the moment he walked into the Cardinals facility in 2019. It’s clear that he’s widely liked by just about everyone on the roster, but veteran players such as starting left tackle D.J. Humphries have noticed Kingsbury’s growth over the past three years.

“I like to people watch, it’s one of my favorite things to do,” Humphries said. “That’s one thing, every year, he’s gradually been expanding on something he was doing the year before. He’s getting better. The way he can communicate with us as a team, can pull us together as an offense on the sideline this past game, it’s something that I’m not sure he could have done his first year.”

Humphries was referring to last Sunday’s game in Seattle, which the Cardinals won 23-13. He said Kingsbury gathered the offense on the sideline in the second half when the team was nursing a tight lead, told the group to quit waiting for the game to end and instead leave no doubt about the outcome.

The victory over Seattle was the exclamation point on an impressive stretch of football. The Cardinals finished 2-1 over the past three games despite missing their two biggest stars: quarterback Kyler Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy completed 35 of 44 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks.

“It was a good test for our team,” Humphries said. “Just seeing how we respond to adversity, not having such huge pieces. Those guys aren’t role players, they’re cornerstones of our team that we’ve been missing.”

The next challenge for Kingsbury is trying to win after the bye week. The Cardinals are 0-2 in games after the break over the past two seasons.

As usual, Kingsbury has tried to evolve and isn’t too proud to seek help, borrowing ideas from other teams.

“We did a lot of research this offseason on how we wanted to handle the bye, looked at different teams that performed well after the bye last year, and adjusted to a similar schedule,” Kingsbury said. “They’ll definitely have time to get to wherever they need to get for Thanksgiving, have some down time, rest and recoup, and we’ll get them back.

“We’ll try to keep them locked in the beginning of the week into football.”

If the first 11 weeks of the season are any indication, this might be the year the Cardinals break through with a win on the week after a bye. They’re hopeful Murray and Hopkins will be back and the team is ready to make a push for the No. 1 playoff seed — and the only first-round bye — in the NFC playoffs.

Kingsbury isn’t getting ahead of himself and neither are the Cardinals. They know from experience a good start doesn’t mean much: Arizona had a 6-3 record last season before stumbling to an 8-8 finish and missing the playoffs.

“We positioned ourselves well,” Kingsbury said. “We’ve just got to find a way to finish now.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Announces Kyler Murray’s Status For Week 11

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has participated in every practice session this week. However, that doesn’t mean he’s a lock to start this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. Moments ago, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed Murray’s status for Week 11. Kingsbury said Murray will be a game-time decision for...
NFL
The Spun

Look: J.J. Watt Reacts To The Kliff Kingsbury Speculation

Seemingly minutes after Lincoln Riley left Norman, Oklahoma for sunny Southern California, Kliff Kingsbury was rumored to be a target for the Sooners. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported OU’s interest and one of Kingbury’s Cardinals players reacted on Twitter. “Killin’ it on the field and at the negotiating table,” defensive...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Bob Stoops Will Take Over At Oklahoma – For Now

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops will reportedly take over the program in an interim capacity following Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. On Sunday, Riley reportedly informed his coaching staff that he will be leaving the Sooners for the Trojans. Riley’s move to USC came together quickly. With Riley...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Kliff Kingsbury Said Monday

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been thrown around a lot these last 24 hours with regards to the Oklahoma head coach search. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first mentioned his name on Sunday afternoon as the Sooners were looking to gauge his interest in the position. Lincoln Riley decided to leave...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
theScore

Report: Kingsbury among Oklahoma's targets to replace Riley

Oklahoma is eyeing Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as a potential replacement for the departing Lincoln Riley, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Sooners are expected to be on the lookout for a new head coach following Sunday's shocking report that Riley will leave for USC's head coaching gig.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Ap#The Arizona Cardinals#Texan#Texas Tech
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s 6-word, 1-photo warning to NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is nearing his return, and if his latest post is any indication, the rest of the NFL should be scared. Wilson has been sidelined after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after badly injuring his middle finger in his throwing hand. He had to undergo surgery to repair the issue, keeping him out of commission from Week 6 to their latest Week 8 outing.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 9

These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

666K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy