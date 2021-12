The status of the Dallas Cowboys’ star running back Ezekiel Elliott has been in limbo, as the Ohio State product has been nursing a knee injury for the past several weeks. A recent report from ESPN indicated that the Cowboys may opt to rest Elliott in this coming game — a Thursday night contest at New Orleans — allowing him to take the short week off, rest his knee and be prepared for the Cowboys’ next game, a divisional matchup against the Washington Football Team.

