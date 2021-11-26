ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured in shooting at Greenville Co. apartments

By Robert Cox
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Friday afternoon at a Greenville County apartment complex.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the shooting at the Boulder Creek Apartments on Furman Hall Road around 12:15 p.m.

Investigators said a man with at least one gunshot wound was found and taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

