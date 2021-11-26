ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clipper storm could be 1st of several snowmakers for Northeast

By Alex Sosnowski,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

A wintry pattern has set up shop in the Northeast, and it doesn’t appear to be going out of business anytime soon, as multiple chances of snow are in the forecast in the coming days.

As cold air expands its reach into the northeastern United States this weekend, one or more storms from Canada will bring not only the first flakes of the season to some areas but also the first accumulation of snow since last winter for other parts of the region.

The combination of a southward dip in the jet stream, that is unleashing cold air from central Canada to the northeastern U.S., and a series of disturbances from the northern Pacific Ocean will lead allow one or more fast-moving storms with snow to target the Northeast into the middle of next week.

These storms tend to organize over the western provinces of Canada and are dubbed Alberta clippers due to their fast movement and origin. While these storms can occur year-round, they are most pronounced during the late autumn, winter and early spring, when they tend to produce snow or mixed wintry precipitation, near and north of the center of the storm. Because they tend to ride along on the jet stream, where the boundary of cold and warm air reside, often there is little precipitation or just rain south of the storm center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xriQY_0d7S6DL000

One Alberta clipper is forecast to dive southeastward over the Upper Midwest and produce a swath of accumulating snow from northern Minnesota to northern Ohio during the first part of this weekend. This could bring the risk of significant travel delays in cities such as Detroit, Cleveland, Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

As the storm continues to move along, it will begin to track on a more easterly path upon reaching the central Appalachians. It will gather a bit of moisture from the open waters of the Great Lakes and is likely to deposit that moisture in the form of accumulating snow on parts of Pennsylvania, western Maryland and New York state from Saturday night to Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBLQp_0d7S6DL000

A general 1-3 inches of snow is forecast from western and northern Pennsylvania to western and central New York state. However, amounts of 3-6 inches are anticipated with locally higher totals as the snow will tend to get a jump start when the ground is cold during the overnight hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. Road conditions in this zone, including along portions of interstates 79, 80, 81, 86, 90 and 99, will range from wet to slushy to snow-covered with the worst conditions likely over the higher elevations.

As the storm progresses eastward Sunday afternoon and night, it will encounter slightly warmer conditions, largely brought on by the Atlantic Ocean where surf temperatures range from the 40s east of Massachusetts to the 50s along much of the mid-Atlantic coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARnU2_0d7S6DL000

As the cold air from Canada and the warm air from the Atlantic Ocean mix and reach a balance, temperatures will likely remain above freezing during much of the storm from southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey to the southeastern parts of New York state and New England from Sunday afternoon to Sunday evening.

The atmospheric condition will result in rain or a rain and snow mix in much of this mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England zone. While most roadways will be wet during the storm from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night, it is possible for some roads to cool enough to allow slippery conditions to develop, especially outside of major urban areas.

Spotty showers are forecast to fall on the Washington, D.C., and

areas on south from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning, while some rain and snow showers affect the West Virginia mountains for a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYIPM_0d7S6DL000

Where snow manages to fall at a steady clip Sunday night, there can be a coating to an inch or two on some non-paved surfaces north and west of Philadelphia, New York City and Providence, Rhode Island. Cities such as Albany, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Rutland, Vermont; and Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; are in the zone where a general 1-3 inches is most likely with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches or so.

"Areas in New England may have the most trouble with accumulating snow and a dip in temperature toward the end of the storm late Sunday night to early Monday," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore, who added that motorists in the area should be prepared for some slippery roads come Monday morning.

Parts of the central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and southern New England regions are still awaiting their first accumulating snowfall of the season. The last time there was more than just a few flakes of snow in New York City was on Feb. 22., when 0.4 of an inch of snow fell. Meanwhile, Boston picked up more than 0.1 of an inch of snow on Feb. 19, when 4.8 inches of snow fell. State College, Pennsylvania, is among some of the locations in the central Appalachians that had dodged a general snowfall since last winter with only snowflakes or a spotty dusting of snow through Friday. The last time there was more than a light coating of snow in State College before Friday night was on Feb. 22, when about 2 inches of snow fell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eijEW_0d7S6DL000

Should the storm strengthen quickly upon reaching the warm waters of the Atlantic, there is a chance of a moderate to heavy snowfall with gusty winds that can cause blowing and drifting snow across southeastern New England and perhaps on portions of Long Island, New York, later Sunday night to Monday.

There is some indication that more than one clipper storm may drop southeastward as the dip in the jet stream persists well into next week.

As many as two more clipper storms could roll from the Canada Prairies to the New England coast through Thursday night. Both would have their snow zone north and east of the storm track from the Great Lakes to the central Appalachians and Northeast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQqqc_0d7S6DL000

Another possibility is that the cold air eases a bit with just very weak disturbances that struggle to produce much more than snow and rain showers.

In addition to the chances of snow, cold air more fitting of Christmastime will stick around the Northeast into early next week with temperature departures of 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit below normal. During late November, high temperatures typically range from the mid-30s in northern Maine to the upper 50s over the lower part of the Chesapeake Bay region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZZnw_0d7S6DL000

People heading out Saturday morning will have to face the lowest temperatures and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures since last winter. RealFeel temperatures will range from below zero in the northern Appalachians and the single digits in the central Appalachians to the teens along the New England and upper mid-Atlantic coasts to the 20s around the Chesapeake Bay.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 12

Joseph Rutha
3d ago

Bring it on, old man winter, bring it on. I got my 4x4 ready for your a$$!

Reply
5
Related
AccuWeather

3 rounds of accumulating snow to keep Northeast feeling wintry

Thanksgiving was barely in the rear-view mirror when the weather took a wintry turn across the Great Lakes and Northeast, and winter weather will persist this week as December and meteorological winter begin. A series of at least three quick-moving storm systems will unleash additional rounds of snow, slippery travel and generally chilly conditions, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
NFL
AccuWeather

Storm track setup could allow for snow in big cities along East Coast

The Interstate-95 corridor saw a few fleeting chances for snowfall, and even a stray flake or two during November, but nothing measurable, and it seems December will begin in the same manner. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be another opportunity for snowfall in some of the major cities of the coastal Northeast by early next week -- depending on how certain conditions come together.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Rainiest autumn on record to get even worse for some

While portions of the Northwest will finally see relief from months of soaking storms this week, another portion of the region will see its record-setting autumn only get wetter. After months with atmospheric rivers and a seemingly never-ending train of storms slamming the Pacific Northwest this autumn, hope might be...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

State park in North Carolina closes as crews battle Pilot Fire

Pilot Mountain State Park in North Carolina was forced to close on Sunday after a wildfire tore through the area, burning nearly 180 acres since Saturday. Pilot Mountain State Park, located in North Carolina, closed on Nov. 28 and will likely remain closed for the rest of the week as fire crews work to contain a wildfire that broke out in the park and has burned nearly 180 acres.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
AccuWeather

Man narrowly escapes collapsing ceiling as deadly storm blasts Turkey

Intense video posted on social media shows powerful winds ripping off roofs and signs as well as the moment a man barely misses death when an airport ceiling collapses. A powerful storm blasted dozens of provinces in Turkey Monday, killing at least six people, according to CNN, injuring dozens and severely damaging several buildings. Istanbul, home to more than 15 million people, faced powerful winds which ripped off roofs and uprooted trees. According to the Disaster and Emergency Management, four people were killed in Istanbul, another person in Zonguldak province and one person in Kocaeli province when strong gusts collapsed walls, roofs and blew building debris onto passersby.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Multiple storms to keep flood risk high in Pacific Northwest

The storm-weary Northwest can’t seem to catch a break as another atmospheric river will cause more soaking rain to impact the region, as well as British Columbia, through this weekend. After months of heat waves and drought, weather in the Pacific Northwest has flipped completely to flooding rain and gusty...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Surging cold air to trigger accumulating snow in northeastern US

For many, this cold blast will be the most pronounced since last winter. It could also allow snow to reach the ground in some areas for the first time this season. A persistently cold weather pattern in the Northeast in the days after Thanksgiving will make it feel like Christmas has arrived several weeks early, and forecasters are tracking multiple scenarios in which some locations could receive the first snow of the season.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Alberta clipper to coat Upper Midwest, Great Lakes with snow

Frigid air from Canada will set the stage for snow in several major metro areas, and the weather could turn “messy” for some travelers heading home from their Thanksgiving destinations. AccuWeather forecasters say a quick-hitting storm, known as an Alberta clipper, is forecast to usher in frigid air and the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
AccuWeather

Persistent surge of colder air to raise chances for snow in Northeast

For many, this cold blast will be the most pronounced since last winter. It could also allow snow to reach the ground in some areas for the first time this season. A persistently cold weather pattern in the Northeast in the days after Thanksgiving will make it feel like Christmas has arrived several weeks early, and forecasters are tracking multiple scenarios in which some locations could receive the first snow of the season.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Atlantic Ocean#Pacific#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather#Clipper#Appalachians
AccuWeather

What's going on inside these weatherproof 'igloos'?

These types of pods started popping up during the pandemic and one enterprising entrepreneur has figured out a way for them to put a different spin on people's "enjoyment of the cold weather." Even when temperatures dip close to freezing, one winery has found a way to allow customers to...
SMITHSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Vermont transportation officials release student-elected snowplow names

This winter, a Storm Trooper will be patrolling the streets of Vermont -- along with Darth Blader, Snowbegone Kenobi and Luke Snow Walker. Elementary schools across the state partook in a naming contest during the fall for snowplows belonging to the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) -- and the participants went all out with their creativity. Joining the Star Wars-inspired brigade out on the streets are a few gems like The Ice Crusher, Snow Place Like Home, William Scrape-spheare, and, simply, Steve.
VERMONT STATE
AccuWeather

Brewing storm to threaten disruptions at worst possible time

Fierce winds, including gusts up to 70 mph, will be the most problematic, and potentially damaging aspect of the stormy weather as holiday travel ramps up across parts of the East. AccuWeather forecasters are continuing to track the potential for a storm to impact Americans hitting the roads and skies...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Wind, cold, rain, snow: What to expect for early Thanksgiving travel

AccuWeather forecasters are continuing to track the potential for a gathering storm to impact travelers who are venturing out to beat the holiday rush next Wednesday. AccuWeather forecasters are continuing to track the potential for a storm to impact Americans hitting the roads and skies early to beat the Thanksgiving travel rush next Wednesday. The biggest impact from the gathering storm will be the strong winds associated with it, but heavy snow and drenching rains are also on the pre-Thanksgiving menu.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

21K+
Followers
990
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy