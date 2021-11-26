ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 rescuer found alive after Russia coal mine explosion

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGdZF_0d7S5N8300

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A rescuer at Russia's collapsed Listvyazhnaya coal mine who went missing was found alive Friday, an official said.

The rescuer was found as operations continued at the coal mine after 51 died in the mine explosion in the Belovsky District of Kuzbass on Thursday morning. Officials believe the explosion may have been caused by methane gas.

"Our rescuer, Alexander Zakovryashin, was found alive. I see this as a miracle. That is, this miracle was performed by our people," Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan told TASS.

Chupriyan said mine rescuers would continue to work in the coal mine, conducting reconnaissance, taking samples and investigating the damage to the coal mine. They found Zakovryashin during similar work Friday.

Anatoly Seryshev, the acting head of the EMERCOM of Russia, and the regional governor Sergey Tsivilev met with relatives of the miners who died.

Chupriyan said it was necessary to determine the dynamics inside the mine, including taking air samples to determine whether there is a continued threat of an explosion or not.

The victims of the coal mine explosion suffocated from carbon monoxide, the official said.

The regional prosecutor has begun an inquiry on whether labor and industrial safety laws were followed while a government investigative arm has launched a criminal case, the agency reported.

Forty-three miners have been hospitalized with four of them listed in serious condition. Reports of fire and an explosion in the mine's airway reached Russia's Federal Service for Environmental Technological and Nuclear Supervision at around 9 a.m. local time.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Survivor found in coal mine accident in Russia’s Siberia

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescue crews have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a senior regional official said on Friday. Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in the Listvyazhnaya mine in southwestern […]
ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia: Death toll from Siberian coal mine fire raised to 52

MOSCOW — (AP) — A devastating fire swept through a Siberian coal mine Thursday, killing 52 miners and rescuers about 250 meters (820 feet) underground, Russian news reports said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Russia Mourns More Than 50 Dead In Siberia Coal Mine Tragedy

A Siberian mining region began three days of mourning on Friday after more than 50 people died in a coal mine accident and a rescue effort that ended in tragedy. After initially reporting that six rescuers had died during attempts to reach miners, officials said Friday that one had been found alive and taken to hospital for treatment.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mine#Russia#Rescuers#Methane Gas#Accident#Tass
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Russia names 51 people presumed dead in coal mine accident

MOSCOW — Russian authorities on Friday released the names of 51 people presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion in a coal mine in Siberia, believed to be the deadliest since 2010. The list with names of 46 miners and five rescuers was published online by the government of the...
ACCIDENTS
The Week

Siberian coal mine explosion kills dozens

At least 51 people, including several rescue workers, have died following a suspected methane-gas explosion at a Siberian coal mine on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reports. Most of the approximate 285 people working in the Listvazhnaya mine were able to evacuate, but some were trapped in a distant underground...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Flight 587: The deadly plane crash that shook the nation

Twenty years ago - and just two months and a day after the traumatic events of 9/11 - another tragic plane crash sent shockwaves through a still on-edge New York City.American Airlines Flight 587, a regular direct flight from John F Kennedy International Airport to Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, went down shortly after takeoff, smashing into the Queens neighbourhood of Belle Harbour on the Rockaway Peninsula.All 251 passengers on board were killed, 90 per cent of them Dominicans heading home to visit family, as were all nine crew members and five...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Father, daughter in Pennsylvania plane crash found alive huddled for warmth in wooded area

A father and daughter were found alive in the woods in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, after their small plane crashed Sunday night. Pennsylvania State Police say the 58-year-old father, who was piloting, and his 13-year-old daughter survived the crash. Search crews spent nearly five hours looking for the plane reported down around 8:30 p.m. in Bear Creek Township, according to a press release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
simpleflying.com

In Photos: Wreckage Of TransAir 737 Recovered From Ocean Floor

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered a TransAir Boeing 737-200 from the ocean floor just off of Hawaii. The aircraft that crashed exactly four months ago was resting on an ocean shelf between 350-450 feet (106-137 meters) from the ocean surface. The mission to recover the plane took place throughout October.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

At least 19 killed as truck smashes into cars at toll booth in Mexico

A transport truck has smashed into a toll booth and six other vehicles on a highway in central Mexico, leaving at least 19 people dead and three injured, authorities said. The brakes on the truck apparently failed before it crashed into the toll booth and then the vehicles on Saturday, igniting a large fire on the highway connecting Mexico City with Puebla state.
ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
221K+
Followers
45K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy