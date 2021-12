New Covid laws have come into force in England allowing police to enforce isolation and face covering requirements.The government has brought in the measures, which are the first of their kind since “freedom day” in July, in response to concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The two sets of laws were created by statutory instrument, meaning they were not scrutinised by parliament before coming into effect, and came into force at 4am on Tuesday.They are separate from government guidance, which seeks to explain the law but is not legally binding in itself.Breaches of the face mask law can be...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO