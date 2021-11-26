ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO designates COVID variant found in South Africa as "of concern"

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa with a large number of mutations as being "of concern," the fifth variant to be given the designation.

The WHO said in a statement that it had assigned the B.1.1.529 variant the Greek letter Omicron.

