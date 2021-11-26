ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Volunteer serve others on Thanksgiving Day

By Stacie Strader
 4 days ago
CARTHAGE, Mo. / JOPLIN, Mo. – Area organizations and volunteers let strangers know they’re thankful for them this Thanksgiving.

The Carthage Crisis Center delivered more than 400 Thanksgiving day meals. The center also hosted 22 of their residents, along with family and friends, for some food and fellowship.

Jim Benton, the Center’s Executive Director, says this is his 7th Thanksgiving at the center. “There are families that have come every year that I’ve been here and they’ve been doing it before I got here. So, it becomes a family tradition. It becomes a way to begin your Thanksgiving day by serving others,” says Benton.

The Carthage Crisis Center provides resources to the homeless.

In Joplin, the First Methodist Church hosted a drive-through dinner. On Thanksgiving Day, they served more than 400 people within the first 45 minutes. “It’s been a lot of folks which is great,” Pastor Marsha West Eichler told KOAM.

