Hawkeye finally premiered on Disney+ today and it features a whole lot of fun for any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the first trailer for the series dropped, folks couldn't get enough of the reveal of Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway show featured in Hawkeye about the life of Steve Rogers AKA Captain America. Thankfully, fans didn't have to wait to see the music unfold. The first episode of the series features Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) taking his kids to see the show, which includes the instant classic, "Save the City." Since Hawkeye only gifted us with one song from Rogers: The Musical, one Marvel fan decided to create a musical treat of their own. @LiamTCrowley on Twitter combined some of Captain America's most iconic scenes to match up with "History Has Its Eyes on You" from Hamilton.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO