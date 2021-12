UNC football recruiting is at an elite level, and currently ranks eighth in the nation just two weeks ahead of National Signing Day. The North Carolina football program is in the midst of a recruiting renaissance, evidenced by their top-15 rank nationally in each of the past three seasons. Their 2022 class, in particular, is ranked eighth in the nation and boasts one of the best collections of talent in the history of the program.

