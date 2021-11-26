Warriors' Moses Moody: Assigned to G League

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday night to improve to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Nets fell to 10-5, (but they did rebound on Wednesday night beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-99 to improve to 11-5). Kevin Durant was...
Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
While the NBA Players are known to work their way in the gym, day-in and day-out, they are also known for dawning the most outrageous style and Kyle Kuzma’s pre-game outfit in Washington Wizards latest game against the Charlotte Hornets only goes to justify the same. As a result, of which many NBA stars also commented upon the same.
Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter recently made headlines after he went on an all-out attack on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his alleged ties to China. Unsurprisingly, Kanter has United States Senator Ted Cruz backing him in his corner as the outspoken Republican also went on an unfiltered tirade against LeBron.
A 24-year-old Lonzo Ball is on his third team in five seasons. After being traded from the Lakers in 2019, he found himself in New Orleans where he helped Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram compete for the Pelicans. Now, 'Zo is in Chicago and although he's only played 13 games,...
The only question that remains in terms of debating the greatest shooting duo in NBA history is who comes in second. The iconic Golden State Warriors tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have a hold on the top spot that they may very well never relinquish. But once upon...
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
In the NBA there is a lot of player movement. We see players switch teams relatively often, with them choosing new destinations for free agency, or perhaps getting traded by their franchise. In particular, star players enjoy a lot of mobility and freedom of movement, and we've seen many stars force their way out of franchises before.
Eight games into his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, superstar guard Russell Westbrook is starting to fit in well with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Although Westbrook had a nice game on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets, former Laker Derek Fisher used a pejorative nickname during postgame coverage to refer to him.
Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider”...
Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
In the Golden State Warriors’ 104-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Steph Curry showed out with a historic performance that further adds to his early-season MVP case. Alongside his 40 points in total, Curry — as Elias Sports noted — became the first player in the last 25...
The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
While Scottie Pippen's relationship with Michael Jordan is coming to the light now, one relationship we don't know much about is Pippen and Dennis Rodman. Given their positions in the Chicago Bulls, their dynamic didn't get a lot of attention and spotlight, especially during 'The Last Dance' docuseries. Obviously, winning...
SANTA CRUZ—Santa Cruz Warriors forward Quinndary Weatherspoon scored a team-high 24 points in a 112-110 win over the NBA G League Ignite on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Golden State Warriors rookies Jonathan Kuminga finished with 12 points and five rebounds, while guard Moses Moody closed out the night...
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wednesday win over the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James asked to have two fans sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse escorted out. Turns out the fans were taunting James in a malevolent way. The four-time MVP may be one of the world’s most popular athletes, but he...
