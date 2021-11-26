‘Seussical’ Bouncing Into Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse

Through December 3, Quad City Arts presents “Art on Lockdown.” This diverse exhibition features 80 works of art by 67 regional artists. As “Shelter in Place” began in March 2020, Quad City Arts’ staff searched for different ways to connect with the community and for a way to encourage artists to keep creating at a confusing time. As most non-essential workers found themselves working from home or not working at all, they needed something constructive to fill their time. Creativity helps people cope with isolation, anxiety, and boredom by refocusing the brain. In 2020, creativity showed up in many ways as people learned how to bake bread, speak a new language, play an instrument, or create visual art.

