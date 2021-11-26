ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

‘Seussical’ Bouncing Into Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse

By Sean Leary
 4 days ago
For the theatre’s first holiday children’s musical since the winter of 2019, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse brings a beloved series of storybook characters to life with the Tony Award-nominated sensation SEUSSICAL. Running through Dec. 26, this charming, magical entertainment was praised as “85 minutes of sweetness, humor and energetic high spirits”...

QuadCities.com

New Holiday Musical DECK THE HALLS Debuts December 9

When a snow storm hits and the star studded cast of a radio show can’t make it into the studio those who are now trapped inside the studio – the janitor, the writer, the assistant station manager and the young frazzled producer – must take over and see that show does indeed go on! DECK THE HALLS is a fast paced, family friendly holiday musical featuring such popular hits as Jingle Bells, Silent Night, We Wish You A Merry Christmas, a new version of O’ Little Town of Bethlehem and much more!
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Check Out ‘Art On Lockdown’ At Quad City Arts

Through December 3, Quad City Arts presents “Art on Lockdown.” This diverse exhibition features 80 works of art by 67 regional artists. As “Shelter in Place” began in March 2020, Quad City Arts’ staff searched for different ways to connect with the community and for a way to encourage artists to keep creating at a confusing time. As most non-essential workers found themselves working from home or not working at all, they needed something constructive to fill their time. Creativity helps people cope with isolation, anxiety, and boredom by refocusing the brain. In 2020, creativity showed up in many ways as people learned how to bake bread, speak a new language, play an instrument, or create visual art.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

West Davenport Arts Council Holding Exhibit And Art Opening For Local Artists

The West Davenport Arts Council, in conjunction with Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCC QC), is hosting a wine and cheese art exhibition for local artists Sara Meyer, Karene Nagel, Wendy “Bingo” Fellenzer, Cathy Bolkcom, Cyndi Peterson, Sarah Robb, Jen Hansen and Mona Ritemon on the evening of Wednesday, December 1st, from 6-8pm. These artists work in various mediums and styles and what unites them is their connection to Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCC QC).
DAVENPORT, IA
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Rock Island, IL
Rock Island, IL
Entertainment
QuadCities.com

Mike Zito Playing Rhythm City In Davenport

Mike Zito will be performing at the Rhythm Room at the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., in Davenport, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3!. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

NEW CONCERT ALERT! Chingy And Too Hype Crew Coming To East Moline’s Rust Belt

Chingy and Too Hype Crew are coming to East Moline‘s Rust Belt at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022!. www.eventbrite.com/e/chingy-too-hype-crew-tickets-215902719847. Chingy, who single handedly influenced cultural slang with “thurr” and “hurr” following the smash Billboard Hot 100 hit “Right Thurr,” achieved superstardom success with seven other Hot 100 hits, including “Holidae In,” “One Call Away” and many more. An actor and philanthropist, Chingy, achieved rapid mainstream success with the release of his double-Platinum RIAA certified debut album, Jackpot and knocked himself out of the No. 1 position with his second platinum album Powerballin’, featuring Hot 100 hit “Balla Baby” as well as a collaboration with Janet Jackson on “Don’t Worry.” Chingy followed up with another RIAA-certified Gold record, Hoodstar, which also reached the Billboard 200 Top 10, and spawned Hot 100 singles “Pullin’ Me Back” featuring Tyrese and “Dem Jeans.”
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

NEW EVENT ALERT! Worlds Toughest Rodeo Riding Into Moline’s TaxSlayer Center

Worlds Toughest Rodeo is coming to Moline‘s TaxSlayer Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022. Free Preshow with any Rodeo ticket starts 1 and 1/2 hours prior to show time. Preshow ends 1/2 hour prior to show time. Children 1 and under are allowed free on lap. No bags allowed except wallets and clutch size purses. TaxSlayer Center concession stands do not accept cash. All guests will be asked to walk through a stand-alone metal detector.
MOLINE, IL
Person
Stephen Flaherty
Person
Lynn Ahrens
Person
Jojo
QuadCities.com

Indian Cafe Is A Hidden Gem In East Moline, Doc Says

Over the last year I’ve learned a few tricks when going out to eat. Let me share the best one. City workers and garbage men know the best spots. Pulling into the parking lot of the World Market located just off the Avenue of the Cities in East Moline, if you venture inside you’ll find a little spot called Indian Cafe.
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf High School Student Council Hosting Saturday Christmas Market

The Bettendorf High School Student Council is hosting a Saturday Market 11 am – 1 pm on Saturday, December 11. You won’t want to miss it. Mark your calendar!. Spaces are available for $30. If you would like to rent a space for a display or to sell items, fill out the form at https://bit.ly/BHS-Saturday-Market-Dec11. For more information email studentcouncil@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
BETTENDORF, IA
#Circa#Rock Musical#Kidnapping#The New York Times#The Circus Mcgurkus
QuadCities.com

Moline’s Black Box Theatre Presenting ‘Christmas Carol: On The Air’

Christmas comes to the Black Box Theatre as they present “Christmas Carol: On the Air,” featuring the classic Dickens story amongst the trappings of a 1940’s radio show. The cast includes Kayla Jo Pulliam Mendoza, Wendy Czekalski, Matt Walsh, Renaud Haymon, Scott Tunnicliff, Scot Gehret, Patrick Gimm, Patti Flaherty, Dee Canfield, Tom Vaccaro and Adrienne Jane Evans. Directed and designed by Lora Adams with Light design by David Miller.
MOLINE, IL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
QuadCities.com

Showcase Your Talents At Bootleg Hill’s Open Mic Tomorrow

The musical open mic night is back. Happening weekly at Bootleg Hill Honey Meads in downtown Davenport. All are welcome. Hosted by Dan Fennesy and starts at 8 p.m. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
MUSIC
QuadCities.com

Wise Men Ninja Wizards, Forty Twos, That Dam Shopping Trip, And More In This Week’s FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Moline, IL
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

