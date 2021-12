Jump Festa remains the biggest event in the world of Shonen anime series, with this year's event set to feature the likes of Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and Chainsaw Man to a name a few, with new inclusion Spy x Family helping to round out the upcoming event set to launch this December. What would a Shonen festival be however without Jujutsu Kaisen, the recent juggernaut of a series that has taken the world by storm following the story of Yuji Itadori and the other students of Jujutsu Tech, with new details about the panel for the series coming to light.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO