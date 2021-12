Jared Bednar signed a two-year contract to remain coach of the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. The contract runs through the 2023-24 season. "I am grateful and excited to have the opportunity to continue to lead this team and build upon what we have accomplished so far," Bednar said. "We know we still have yet to achieve our ultimate goal, but we are confident in the group we have and will continue to work hard to get there. I'd like to thank Stan and Josh Kroenke, (general manager) Joe Sakic and the entire Avalanche organization for their continued faith in me. My family and I love Colorado and are thrilled to be a part of this wonderful community."

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO