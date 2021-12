A new program on Long Island aims to address a shortage of emergency medical technicians by paying students while they train to become certified EMTs. The Earn While You Learn program was started in 2018 by Global Medical Response, a Colorado-based medical transportation company. The program condenses what is usually months of costly training into an intensive, 10-week EMT academy where individuals attend class five days a week for eight hours a day and are paid a full-time salary. At the end they take the state exam and if they pass, they become certified EMTs. In exchange, the company requires the individuals to work for them for a year.

