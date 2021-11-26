Mike DeWine, as governor of all Ohioans, should have vetoed congressional map

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- New financial disclosure filings show two additional major Republican U.S. Senate candidates, like the rest of the GOP field, are millionaires. JD Vance, the memoirist and venture capitalist, disclosed personal and family assets worth at least $4.3 million and as much as $10.5 million. He made more than $1 million in 2020 and the first part of this year, with around $658,000 in salary coming from two-venture capital firms and a self-named business, and another $347,000 in royalties coming from HarperCollins, the publisher of his 2016 memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.”

