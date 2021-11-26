ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike DeWine, as governor of all Ohioans, should have vetoed congressional map

By Other Voices
 4 days ago
In his Nov. 21 column, “Republicans map out their route for 2022 - and beyond,” Thomas Suddes writes, “Thanks to boundaries that Republican state legislators drew last week, of the 15...

Patty J.
4d ago

DeWine needs to get out now while he still has a little dignity and integrity left. Lately he's not had his head in the game.... I would think he'd like to retire with pride, rather than be voted out.

miss me
3d ago

DeWine is going to stick with a Rep. redistricting because they want the power all of it an it will give them the power in Congress an that's wrong it should fricking be fair not all for rep.an I hope that redistricting get Jordan out

iz2crazy
4d ago

this isn't about trump..it's about census statistics and voters voting on redistricting 71% . the D who was given free reign for mapping since July and was picked 2 mos prior to that missed 2 deadlines in October even stated he was told numerous times to uphold constitutional requirements. there are guilines,gullies, it either is or isn't we'll find out due to being challenged now.but Ds are really only losing one district.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants Ohio Supreme Court to toss redistricting suit: Capitol Letter

Redistricting dismissal: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked the Ohio Supreme Court to toss a lawsuit filed by a national anti-gerrymandering group over the congressional redistricting maps approved by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine. Andrew Tobias reports that the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, filed the suit shortly after DeWine signed off on the maps. In his motion to dismiss the case, Yost argues the Holder-aligned group failed to construct its case correctly, and improperly sued members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission instead of the General Assembly, which approved the map.
Federal judges block Biden coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors, health-care workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Federal judges on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunctions temporarily halting the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers and employees of federal contractors in Ohio and a number of other states. U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty, of the Western District of Louisiana, issued an order holding up...
Ohio U.S. Senate candidates JD Vance, Mike Gibbons detail personal wealth in required financial disclosures

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- New financial disclosure filings show two additional major Republican U.S. Senate candidates, like the rest of the GOP field, are millionaires. JD Vance, the memoirist and venture capitalist, disclosed personal and family assets worth at least $4.3 million and as much as $10.5 million. He made more than $1 million in 2020 and the first part of this year, with around $658,000 in salary coming from two-venture capital firms and a self-named business, and another $347,000 in royalties coming from HarperCollins, the publisher of his 2016 memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.”
Reports: Ex-Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray in the running to become Biden Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator

WASHINGTON, D. C. -- After serving as Ohio Attorney General and head of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the White House is considering Ohio’s Richard Cordray to become the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator, according to reports in The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News. Cordray, who currently heads...
