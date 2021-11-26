ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden opens oil reserve to relieve high gas prices — but it won’t be immediate

By Jacob Fischler, States Newsroom
TiffinOhio.net
 4 days ago
As gasoline prices spiral ahead of the big holiday travel season, President Joe Biden authorized the release of a record 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Tuesday — complicating his administration’s goal to transition to cleaner energy sources. In prepared remarks, Biden said he coordinated...

mymotherlode.com

Biden: Lowering Prices For The American People

President Biden discussed the current state of the economy in the South Court Auditorium. Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “I want to take a moment to talk about the economy, both the progress we’ve made and the challenges we remain — that we have to face.
BUSINESS
Nevada Current

Why won’t that mean Joe Biden just snap his fingers and lower gas prices?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary “In less than a year, Joe Biden has crippled our domestic energy production,” Adam Laxalt tweeted last week. “We’re feeling the effects of Democrat (sic) leadership right now every time we go to the gas pump,” reads a recent fundraising missive from the Nevada Republican Party. “Democrats’ reckless spending has made everything cost more,” including […] The post Why won’t that mean Joe Biden just snap his fingers and lower gas prices? appeared first on Nevada Current.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

OPEC+ meets under pressure from Biden and Omicron

OPEC+ oil producers meet Thursday under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who has opened up his country's taps hoping to bring down crude prices, and a new Covid-19 variant that has complicated the equation. The meeting "is shaping up to be one of the most significant since the pandemic demand recovery began, and the key signal will be how much more oil will be added to supply to start the new year," said Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank. After coming under heavy pressure to step up production, leading members the United States, China, India and Japan last week announced that they would dip into their strategic reserves to help bring down crude prices, after a surge that has undermined economic recovery. Biden called it a "major initiative", with analysts estimating the injection at between 65 and 80 million barrels, including 50 million from the United States alone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Michigan State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
UpNorthLive.com

Fact Check Team: When could we start to see gas prices go down?

WASHINGTON (TND)- Americans are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to dig a hole in our wallets. Today’s price per gallon is a dollar more than last year’s average. Recently, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in an interview that “over 7,000 leases that have been given...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Biden Says USA Gas Prices Will Drop Soon

Americans will see prices at the pump fall "before long". Americans will see prices at the pump fall “before long,” President Joe Biden said after tapping U.S. oil reserves to ease price pressures and risk a feud with OPEC. In a tweet Saturday while the president was in Nantucket, he...
BUSINESS
WJHL

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available areas for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Florida Phoenix

Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Interior Department recommended increased fees for oil and gas exploration on federal lands as part of a long-awaited report that environmental groups said doesn’t go far enough in limiting fossil fuels and Republicans derided as an attack on domestic producers. The report, ordered by President Joe Biden during his first week in office, […] The post Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX59

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

President Biden’s oil-price two-step won’t lower your gas prices

President Biden has now completed the two-step ritual that presidents perform to deflect voter anger over rising gasoline prices. The first step is ordering an investigation into gas price gouging, which Mr. Biden did last week. The second is releasing oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which Mr. Biden did Tuesday. These moves accomplish one thing: making it appear that the president is doing something about gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin, OH
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
TiffinOhio.net is the premier source for news, politics, sports, events, and more in the Tiffin & Northwest Ohio area.

 https://go.tiffinohio.net

