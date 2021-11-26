North House Winterer’s Gathering and Arctic Film Fest

Thanks to its cold weather and short days, winter can be a tough season for a lot of people. However, Bravo is hoping to make this winter a little more enjoyable with one of its latest reality shows, Winter House. The series combines cast members from two of the networks existing shows Southern Charm and Summer House. The cast members are sent to live in a beautiful house in Vermont for two weeks, and during that time viewers will see lots of drama unfold. However, even diehard reality TV fans may be wondering whether or not Winter House is putting on their watch list. After all, on the surface, it doesn’t seem like the show has anything new or exciting to offer. Is Winter House worth watching? Keep reading to find out.

