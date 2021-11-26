ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Why Spirit AeroSystems Stock Is Crashing Today

By Lou Whiteman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Spirit is a key supplier to Boeing and Airbus, and it has significant exposure to new plane demand.
  • A fresh twist to the pandemic threatens to halt the aviation recovery, which could set back plans to buy new planes and leave Spirit in the doldrums for longer.

What happened

On Thursday, the airline industry was hit by fresh bad news, and stocks of companies that rely on airlines for profits are taking it on the chin on Friday. Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) fell as much as 14% on concerns a new COVID-19 variant could push back airline growth plans and crimp demand for new planes. As of market close Friday, shares were down 8.3%.

So what

Spirit makes fuselages and other large pieces of planes for Boeing, its former parent, and Airbus. The company is in the middle of a very complex supply chain and needs strong demand for its customers' products in order to make a profit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hKjs_0d7S07CJ00
Image source: Spirit AeroSystems.

The company has dealt with a series of blows in recent years. A major supplier to Boeing's 737 MAX, Spirit saw revenue and production scaled back during the 18 months the MAX was grounded. It then was hit by a manufacturing slowdown due to the pandemic, as airlines shifted from growth mode to grounding jets and orders for new planes were deferred.

Spirit should benefit as conditions normalize and demand for planes rebounds. But headlines out this week from South Africa have called into question when that will happen. A new COVID-19 variant threatens to halt the recovery, causing broader markets to tumble on Friday and Spirit to trade down more than most.

Now what

Spirit has been working hard to diversify its business, but given its reliance on Boeing in particular and commercial aerospace in general, there is no way for this stock to soar as long as the pandemic is weighing on the airlines. The airline stocks are suffering today due to the COVID headlines, and Spirit is falling along with them.

Spirit is a well-run supplier in a tough position. There is potential here, but given the uncertainty investors would be wise not to jump in and go bargain hunting here as the stock falls.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Carnival Corporation Stock Is Underwater Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of cruise-line stocks are down again on...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Plunged Today

Nio investors were hoping to see a key challenge end soon, but that may not be the case. Electric-vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE:NIO) plunged on Tuesday, dropping as much as 5% by 12:10 p.m. ET. As if the new, potentially more dangerous COVID-19 variant, Omicron, wasn't enough to spook the markets, latest comments from the Federal Reserve and particularly Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk seem to have put investors in Nio on edge.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Baozun Stock Was Tumbling Today

Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) were getting hammered today as the Chinese e-commerce company reported disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, showing that growth essentially ground to a halt and it reported its first adjusted quarterly loss as a public company. As a result, the stock was down 11.5% as...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Spirit Aerosystems#Boeing 737 Max#Spr#Max#Covid
The Motley Fool

Why StoneX Group Stock Crumbled by Almost 15% Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. StoneX Group ( SNEX -14.59% ) was hardly...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Spiking Today

Shares of the large-cap biotech Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) rose by as much as 10.9% in premarket trading Monday morning. The biotech's stock appears to be rocketing higher today in response to a Sunday BBC interview with the company's chief medical officer, Dr. Paul Burton. During the interview, Burton noted that Moderna...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why fuboTV Stock Crashed After Q3 Earnings

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) specializes in streaming media. Specifically, the platform connects viewers with over 100 live TV channels across sports, news, and entertainment. The company recently expanded into the mobile sports betting market with the launch of the Fubo Sportsbook in Iowa. Even so, the stock is down 60% from its all-time high, due in part to a sharp sell-off following the company's third-quarter earnings report.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why EV Stock Li Auto Rocketed Today

Demand for Li Auto's only SUV is rising even as the company expands its product range. Electric vehicle (EV) stock Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) surged Monday morning, trading up 7.5% as of 11:30 a.m. ET after jumping as much as 11% soon after market open. Investors cheered the surprisingly strong third-quarter numbers and outlook from the Chinese EV maker.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Seeking Alpha

Why Did Doximity Stock Jump Up Today?

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) rallied for a third straight session Monday, rising some 10% as the popular medical-networking app continued to rebound from a nearly four-month low hit last week. DOCS rose as much as 11.1% Monday to a $67.90 intraday high before easing back to end the session at $66.67, up...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Peloton Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) were slipping Monday, more than reversing their gains from Friday as investors readjusted their threat assessment relative to the new omicron COVID-19 variant. While stocks fell broadly on Friday, Peloton and other pandemic winners rose as the market anticipated them benefiting from reinvigorated social distancing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why AerCap Stock Is in a Freefall Today

The pandemic has bruised airline balance sheets and made life difficult for companies like AerCap that rely on airlines for revenue. Reports of a new COVID-19 variant have further clouded the situation, causing investors to fear a repeat of the 2020 travel restrictions. AerCap is well positioned to survive a...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Visa and Mastercard Stocks Dropped Today

News of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa sent stock markets reeling on Friday, with the S&P 500 falling 2% through 12:22 p.m. ET and the Dow tumbling 2.5%. Even financial giants like Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) weren't immune to the pain, either. Visa shares are currently down 2.7%, and Mastercard is down 4.7%.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why AMC and Entertainment Stocks Are Down Big Today

Shares of entertainment stocks are down big on Friday as the market sells off risky assets, particularly those that may be impacted by a new strain of COVID-19. In the first hour of trading today, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) fell as much as 7.2%, Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was down 9.7%, and casino stocks MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) dropped 8.6% and 11.2%, respectively. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, these stocks were down 3.1%, 8.3%, 5.3%, and 10.2%, respectively.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Bounced Back Today

Shares of graphics semiconductor supplier Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) recovered from their mini sell-off Tuesday, regaining 2% in Wednesday trading as of 12:25 p.m. ET. In twin earnings reports last night, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and HP (NYSE:HPQ), two of the biggest names in personal computing, reported sizable earnings beats that confirmed the health of personal computer demand. And that at least implies further strong demand for Nvidia's chips.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Best Buy Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) fell 12.3% on Tuesday after the consumer electronics company issued a tepid sales forecast for the all-important holiday shopping season. Best Buy's revenue rose less than 1% year over year to $11.9 billion in its fiscal 2022 third quarter. The retailer's domestic comparable store sales increased 2%, as it lapped the 22.6% comp growth Best Buy experienced during the prior-year period.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Affimed Stock Is On Fire Today

Shares of the German cancer immunotherapy company Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) jumped by as much as 25% in premarket trading Monday morning. The biotech's stock is popping in early morning action today in response to overwhelmingly positive early-stage trial results for its lead product candidate, AFM13. Specifically, Affimed announced that an investigator-initiated...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Why Nikola Stock Kept Sinking Today

The steady decline over the past week may be related to the sale of a block of shares announced on Nov. 16, 2021. While much of the electric-vehicle (EV) investing world was focusing on Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group last week, the stock of start-up Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) steadily declined. That continued today, bringing the five-day drop to almost 20%. After dipping more than 8% earlier Monday, shares of Nikola remained down 5.4% as of 3:38 p.m. ET.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why These Chilean Stocks All Popped Today

Shares of Chilean stocks were hopping Monday morning, with electric utility Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) up by 11.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET, and banks Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) up by 11.4% and 15.9%, respectively. You can credit the voters of Chile for that. So what. As...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Niu Technologies Are Crashing Today

Niu missed sales and earnings estimates. International sales declined compared to last year. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reported third-quarter earnings today, and it failed to charge up the market's excitement. To the chagrin of investors, the electric scooter manufacturer failed to meet analysts' top- and bottom-line expectations. As of 12:51 p.m....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy