Columbia man sentenced for taking unwanted photos of women

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A judge has sentenced a Columbia man who tried to secretly take photos of women over the summer.

According to online court records, a Boone County judge sentenced Ronald L. Dameron on Wednesday to 180 days in jail with credit for time served in six cases.

The Boone County Prosecutor's Office had charged Dameron with misdemeanor attempted invasion of privacy in five different cases. Dameron was also charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy in a sixth case.

Investigators arrested Dameron after several women accused him of trying to take pictures up their dresses or skirts.

A judge also sentenced Dameron earlier this month in a seventh case that involved a misdemeanor charge of second-degree harassment.

According to court documents, a woman told investigators Dameron followed her around a grocery store in June after she asked him to stop.

Dameron received a suspended sentence of one year in jail pending the completion of two years of supervised probation.

