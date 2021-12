The Beatles haven’t released an album or even been an active band for more than 50 years now, but Beatlemania seems to be more alive than ever. With the long-awaited release of Peter Jackson’s Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, there is a lot of attention on the “Fab Four,” their music, legacy, and merchandise that has been released over the years. That being said, there’s a good chance there is a massive fan of the iconic rock and roll outfit in your life, someone who would be more than a little appreciative if just one of the best Beatles gifts listed below ended up in a stocking or under your tree this holiday season. Please believe me, there’s a lot to choose from on this long and winding road of merchandise…

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO