Photos of an Odessa College check presentation ceremony for a $1,000,000 donation from the Hext Family Foundation in the Saulsbury Center Tuesday at Odessa College. According to Odessa College, the new endowed scholarship will allow OC to award a minimum of $30,000 per academic year to full-time (12 hours or more) and part-time (6 to 11 hours) students enrolled in technical programs. Awards will be $800 per semester for part-time students and $1,600 for full-time students as funds are available for tuition, fees and books. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

ODESSA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO