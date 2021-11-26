Black Friday 2021: Wayfair’s best deals on living room sets, rugs, appliances and more

With just three days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have kicked things off early by launching their deals in advance.The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!Read more:Best Amazon Black Friday deals available todayBlack Friday 2021: Everything you need to knowDyson Black Friday: Best early offers to snap upBest Black Friday toys deals to shop nowBlack Friday quick UK retailer links:AmazonJohn LewisCurrysArgosVeryAldiBootsSkyDyson

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO