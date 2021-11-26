ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Police investigation after body found in Lake Ivanhoe

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Police investigation after body found in Lake Ivanhoe (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ivanhoe Friday.

Crews were called to the area of Magnolia Avenue and Ivanhoe Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m., after a person on a paddleboard spotted what appeared to be a body floating in the lake.

Dive teams with the Orlando Fire Department responded to help police with the recovery.

Investigators have not released any details about the person or how they may have ended up in the lake.

See map of location below:

