‘Mortal Kombat’ co-creator responds to Keanu Reeves character appearances

Sandra Bullock couldn’t take a hint, even if it arrived at her door with Champagne, truffles, and flowers. According to a new profile in Esquire, that’s exactly what Keanu Reeves did for Bullock after they filmed Speed together. The movie was released in 1994, and the pair were hanging out a year later when she off-handedly mentioned that she’d never had Champagne and truffles before. “Really?” Keanu asked. “Nope, never had ’em,” she replied. A couple days later, while Bullock was painting her nails with a girlfriend, Keanu arrived at her door with exactly that: Champagne and truffles — and a side of flowers. “I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,” Bullock remembered him saying. She poured some of the drink and the two opened the truffles. Then she painted Reeve’s fingernails black, the same color as her own. In an interview with Ellen in 2018, the host asked her why they didn’t date. “There was something about me that I guess he didn’t like,” and that he “never, never” made a move. Really, Sandra? Really?

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO