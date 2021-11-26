ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Prairie People: New hires and promotions

By Prairie Business
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they become available, Prairie Business highlights the region's new hires, promotions, and employee achievements. This week's spotlight includes the following:. Essentia Health welcomes certified physician assistant. Stephanie Krueger, a certified physician assistant specializing in general surgery, is excited to join Essentia Health,...

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Lebanon Reporter

The Farmers Bank promotes one, hires another

The Farmers Bank has promoted Brandi Dunn to the position of talent acquisition manager. In this role, she will focus on attracting and hiring talented candidates for positions with the bank, which is headquartered in Frankfort. Dunn joined the bank in December 2018 and is experienced in hiring and managing...
FRANKFORT, IN
Virginia Business

3Pillar Global promotes COO, chief people officer

Fairfax-based product lifecycle management company 3Pillar Global Inc. announced two promotions Tuesday: David Sawatzky to chief operating officer and Jamie Whitacre to chief people officer. Sawatzky was previously the company’s chief delivery officer. Whitacre served as the senior vice president of talent. “Dave and Jamie are both exceptional leaders,” 3Pillar...
BUSINESS
Credit Union Times

12 CUs & MDT Unveil Hires, Promotions & Accolades

The $7.1 billion Redwood Credit Union in Santa Rosa, Calif., promoted Alma Magallon to member service center manager. In her new role, she will provide vision and leadership to member service center staff and pursue continuous process improvement to ensure members get the help and information they need when they need it. She joined RCU’s member service center in 2010 and has since taken on the roles of lead trainer, supervisor and most recently assistant manager. In 2020, Magallon received a North Bay Business Journal Latino Business Leadership Award. She also serves as president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Sonoma County, participates in the planning for the South Park Day and Night Festival in Santa Rosa, and is a board member for Sonoma County’s Small Business Hardship Fund.
SANTA ROSA, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

People in Business: New hires for Carmody MacDonald, Justine Petersen, MRV Banks

Carmody MacDonald PC added Kayla S. Null as an attorney in the firm’s business/transactional group. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner elected the following lawyers to partnership in the firm: Lindsay Wuller Aggarwal, Tim Cline, Mike Heaney, Ali Ragsdale Olszeski and David Unseth. Ashley Anderson joined Justine Petersen as an asset-building counselor....
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
RichmondBizSense

The Herd: New hires, promotions & departures for 11.23.21

Percy Ashcraft, county administrator for Prince George County, is leaving to become Prince William County administrator, effective Dec. 6. Ronald S. Schmitz, chief investment officer of the Virginia Retirement System, will retire at the end of 2022. Law. Matt Anderson has joined the labor, employment and immigration section of Williams...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Insurance Journal

People Moves: New Hires at Risk Strategies, NFP, Ames & Gough

Risk Strategies Hires Murphy to Private Client Services Division. Risk Strategies, a national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, hired Alison Murphy as national practice leader of private client services. In this role, Murphy will develop and lead the overall national growth strategy for private client services. She will...
BUSINESS
baybusinessnews.com

Carr, Riggs & Ingram Announce New Hires, Promotions

Carr, Riggs & Ingram recently announced several new hires. Casey Rodden, manager, is a 2010 graduate from the University of Memphis and holds a bachelor of business administration in accountancy. He received his CPA accreditation in 2012 and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Will Nguyen, staff accountant, is currently a senior at the University of South Alabama and will graduate with a bachelor of business administration in accountancy in 2021. He is a recipient of an Alabama Society of CPAs Educational Foundation scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year and is a member of AICPA. Alex Kanaverskis, senior accountant, is a 2014 and 2015 graduate from the University of Georgia and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accountancy. He received his CPA accreditation in 2017. Lil Edwards, senior accountant, is a 2016 and 2017 graduate from the University of Alabama and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accountancy. She received her CPA accreditation in 2019. Evelina Jones, staff accountant, a 2014 graduate from the University of South Alabama and holds a bachelor of business administration in accountancy. She received her CPA accreditation in 2017. Additionally, the firm promoted Micah Pointer, who joined the firm in 2014 as a tax season intern, from supervising senior to manager, and Christian Day, who joined the firm as a tax season intern in 2016, from senior accountant to supervising senior.
BUSINESS
CIO

Promotion tips: How to ‘hire from within’

When filling an open role, most IT leaders aspire to land a rock star who not only ticks every box but brings in technical experience and knowledge not widely present in their current IT ranks. But a better solution might just be hidden in plain sight: the IT pros you already employ.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Mason
aithority.com

authID.ai Announces New Hires and Appointments

Expansion Reflects authid.AI’s Commitment to Customer Experience Upon New Phase of Growth. authID.ai, the leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, announced new hires and appointments as the company enters a new phase of growth across industries and geographies. The new appointments reflect an ongoing expansion of the company’s global team in line with its core value creation strategies. In doing so, the Company has substantially diversified its management team and broader workforce, nearly half of whom are people of color and/or women.
SOFTWARE
thecounty.me

Agency on Aging promotes Griffin and White, hires Smith

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Aroostook Agency on Aging is pleased to announce the recent promotion of two veteran employees and the hiring of a new staff member. Jennifer Griffin was promoted in June to manager of Eldercare Services. Griffin started at the Agency in 2008 as a personal support specialist, doing part-time care in Bridgewater, Blaine, and Monticello. In 2019, she was promoted to quality specialist while still doing PSS work part-time, adding consumer care in the Presque Isle area as well. For the past two years she has been assistant manager of Eldercare Services. Prior to joining the Agency, she managed the Bradbury Barrel Company for more than 20 years.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
vermontbiz.com

New hire at Stride Creative Group

Stride Creative Group, a full-service marketing agency in Burlington, announced the hiring of Alison DeFisher as Content Producer and Marketing Coordinator. DeFisher has 12 years of experience in marketing and communications for nonprofits and government agencies of various sizes, most recently for United Way of Northwest Vermont. Her experience includes branding, messaging, social media, media relations, event management, video content, and copywriting for various platforms.
BURLINGTON, VT
BevNET.com

Coladka Inc. Hires New Leadership

Coladka Inc. is happy to announce the onboarding of our new President Wil Cooper in late August of 2021. The growth and development of Coladka Vodka and Adventure Nectar malternative beverages will be Wil’s focus. Wil comes from over a decade of experience in the adult beverage world most recently with Coronado Brewing Co. as there Southeast Regional Manager and previously with Diageo-Guinness in brand development.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prairie Business#Essentia Health#Fibt#Mortgage Division
Grand Forks Herald

North Dakota opens application period for Partners in Planning grant program

BISMARCK, N.D. • The North Dakota Department of Commerce has opened the application period for round one of the 2022 Main Street Initiative Partners in Planning grant program. The nomination period will go through Jan. 31, with awards expected to be announced on May 15, 2022. “Relatively new, the PiP...
BISMARCK, ND
St. Louis Business Journal

Philanthropy Missouri Hires New CEO

Philanthropy Missouri is pleased to announce that Michelle Miller has been named the CEO of the organization, effective December 13, 2021. Philanthropy Missouri, a statewide association of grantmakers first incorporated in 1970, provides informative programming, sector research, and peer networking opportunities to grantmaking organizations. “Michelle’s experience in philanthropy and natural leadership skills position her to lead Philanthropy Missouri in its ongoing commitment to providing valuable services and resources to funders throughout the state. Her knowledge of and relationships with Missouri stakeholders will be an excellent grounding as we continue with our statewide expansion initiative,” said Jane Callahan, Board Chair for Philanthropy Missouri. Michelle earned her undergraduate degrees from Washington University in St. Louis, and continued on to complete a post-graduate Coro Fellowship in public affairs. She brings more than 15 years of professional experience with community leaders, nonprofits, and policymakers. Michelle has worked for and with a number of Missouri philanthropies, including Missouri Foundation for Health, Kauffman Foundation, Incarnate Word Foundation, United Way of Greater St. Louis, and Clark-Fox Family Foundation. Her collaborative leadership approach and emphasis on mission-aligned systems change will forward Philanthropy Missouri's growth. ABOUT PHILANTHROPY MISSOURI Since 1970, Philanthropy Missouri (formerly known as Gateway Center for Giving) has helped to equip, connect, and energize grantmakers toward thoughtful action and greater impact. As one of many philanthropy-serving regional associations across the country, we envision a thriving and equitable Missouri, served by a collaborative, purpose-driven, and effective philanthropic sector. Our Members include corporations, family foundations, donor-advised funds, private foundations, tax-supported foundations, trusts, and professional advisors who are actively involved in the philanthropic sector.
CHARITIES
Grand Forks Herald

Traveling nurses are in high demand during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — With hospital staffs across Minnesota and the country stretched thin due to the ongoing pandemic, many health care providers have been augmenting their staffs with traveling nurses filling temporary positions to help reduce the strain. These nurses are hired through travel nursing employment agencies and secure...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Globe Gazette

MercyOne LPN loses job for beliefs about COVID vaccine

LPN WITH COVID-19 Goddard has been a licensed practical nurse for 22 years, several of those spent working in public health, most notably overseeing immunization clinics in Floyd County, where she farms with her husband. That's important to note, as Goddard says she is not anti-immunization. Goddard was with MercyOne...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Arbotetum Hires New Director

A new director for the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will take over the job next week. In a release from the arboretum’s board of directors, Jenna Hirtz has accepted the position. She has previously worked in the City of Dubuque’s Finance Department. Hirtz is also working to finish a Masters of Business Administration degree at the University of Dubuque. She replaces Sandi Helgerson, who retired from the director’s role last month.
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy