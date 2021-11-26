Prairie People: New hires and promotions

Philanthropy Missouri is pleased to announce that Michelle Miller has been named the CEO of the organization, effective December 13, 2021. Philanthropy Missouri, a statewide association of grantmakers first incorporated in 1970, provides informative programming, sector research, and peer networking opportunities to grantmaking organizations. “Michelle’s experience in philanthropy and natural leadership skills position her to lead Philanthropy Missouri in its ongoing commitment to providing valuable services and resources to funders throughout the state. Her knowledge of and relationships with Missouri stakeholders will be an excellent grounding as we continue with our statewide expansion initiative,” said Jane Callahan, Board Chair for Philanthropy Missouri. Michelle earned her undergraduate degrees from Washington University in St. Louis, and continued on to complete a post-graduate Coro Fellowship in public affairs. She brings more than 15 years of professional experience with community leaders, nonprofits, and policymakers. Michelle has worked for and with a number of Missouri philanthropies, including Missouri Foundation for Health, Kauffman Foundation, Incarnate Word Foundation, United Way of Greater St. Louis, and Clark-Fox Family Foundation. Her collaborative leadership approach and emphasis on mission-aligned systems change will forward Philanthropy Missouri's growth. ABOUT PHILANTHROPY MISSOURI Since 1970, Philanthropy Missouri (formerly known as Gateway Center for Giving) has helped to equip, connect, and energize grantmakers toward thoughtful action and greater impact. As one of many philanthropy-serving regional associations across the country, we envision a thriving and equitable Missouri, served by a collaborative, purpose-driven, and effective philanthropic sector. Our Members include corporations, family foundations, donor-advised funds, private foundations, tax-supported foundations, trusts, and professional advisors who are actively involved in the philanthropic sector.

