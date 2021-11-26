The Flames split their two-game set in St. Louis with a big win last night, and the highlight of the game comes from the stick of Wranglers call-up Walker Duehr, who scored his first career NHL goal. Duehr opened the scoring in the game with his second period marker that came off a sweet Nazem Kadri pass with the second assist going to Trevor Lewis. Walker is the first South Dakota-born player in the National League, and as such is the first South Dakotan to score a goal in the show!

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO