NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2023 NFL Playoffs: Giants at Vikings open thread
The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants meet again just three weeks after the Vikes won on a 61-yard field goal. Can they produce a crazier finish this time?. 1:30 PM PT on FOX, tune in for this one with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
How this state champion basketball coach is creating a culture of toughness at Canton
CANTON — In Maribeth Dura’s mind, she was done with basketball. The longtime Brimfield girls coach had hit the pinnacle, winning the Class 1A state championship last March. She resigned from the head job after six seasons and a lot more years as an assistant, saying she was just going to retire from...
Bengals vs. Ravens pregame
The Cincinnati Bengals will begin what hopes to be another long postseason run tonight as they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Wild Card Weekend. Come join our pregame discussion!. Who Dey!!
Dolphins vs. Bills Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats | NFL Playoffs 2023
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Streaming Scoreboard from the NFL Playoffs comes from Dolphins Today host Will Scott as he’ll provide free play-by-play, highlights & stats from the NFL Wild Card round. The Dolphins are making their first playoff appearance in 6 years but are without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. Rookie 7th round pick Skylar Thompson will m.
Bills vs. Bills; Bengals Survive; Giants Leap Forward
NFL Wild Card - In this super, wild, Super Wild-Card Weekend edition of Walkthrough:. New York Giants: stealth contenders or bunco squad?. … plus Wild-Card Weekend awards and more. Let's get straight to the action. Game Spotlight: Cincinnati Bengals 24, Baltimore Ravens 17. What Happened: We saw a lot of...
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips Inactive vs. Fins
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins announced their inactive players for Sunday’s wild card showdown at Highmark Stadium. The Bills scratched wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips while both players continue to recover from their injuries. According to Buffalo’s final injury report, McKenzie is dealing with a hamstring issue, and Phillips has a shoulder ailment.
GAME THREAD: Pittsburgh Panthers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
After a hot 4-0 start to ACC play, the Pittsburgh Panthers will look to bounce back and snap a two-game skid against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This will be the second game apart of their stretch of three games away from Pittsburgh. P-I-T-T. Let’s Go Pitt. Georgia Tech.
'They've been through this before': How the Bengals are better prepared to win the Super Bowl
CINCINNATI -- Lou Anarumo doesn’t know exactly what was said. But the message from the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator at halftime of the team’s Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a familiar one. Even though the favored Bengals found themselves staring at a 17-3 deficit, he urged patience that the unit’s fortunes were going to turn around.
Warriors look to rebound against Long Beach State
The University of Hawai’i basketball team will look to rebound from a road loss last week with a home game this Saturday against the top-rebounding team in the league. The Rainbow Warriors host Long Beach State in a Big West Conference game this Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It will be televised in Hawai’i on Spectrum Sports, with radio coverage on ESPN Honolulu. Hawai’i is 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference; the Beach is 8-9 overall and 2-3 in the BWC.
Game Thread: Ducks vs Cats
After getting demolished for the second time in three games, there doesn’t seem to be much hope for Oregon against perennial power Arizona. But hey, stranger things can happen. If the Ducks can somehow manage to throw a stone in the ocean offensively, they may have a fighting chance.
Creighton Women's Basketball Continues BIG EAST Action at Butler on Saturday
1/14: - 3:00 p.m. Creighton holds a 12-8 edge on Butler, claiming the last three meetings.
Memphis, South Florida Earn Sunday Conference Wins
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 24 points in South Florida’s 81-70 win against East Carolina on Sunday. Harris shot 8 for 13 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bulls (8-10, 1-4 American Athletic Conference).
South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 96: Alsander Womack
2022 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A) Overall 2022 regular season stats 83 games u26beufe0f 8 HR u26beufe0f 43 RBI u26beufe0f .268/.358/.387 u26beufe0f 40 BB u26beufe0f 50 K. After missing out in the 20-round MLB draft in 2021, Alsander Womack inked a UDFA deal with the White Sox on August 17. The infielder had a stellar, four-year career at Norfolk State highlighted by two All-MEAC first-team selections.
Highlight Of The Night: NHL 1st
The Flames split their two-game set in St. Louis with a big win last night, and the highlight of the game comes from the stick of Wranglers call-up Walker Duehr, who scored his first career NHL goal. Duehr opened the scoring in the game with his second period marker that came off a sweet Nazem Kadri pass with the second assist going to Trevor Lewis. Walker is the first South Dakota-born player in the National League, and as such is the first South Dakotan to score a goal in the show!
Boise State soars past UNLV, tangoes with Wyoming in Laramie
A back-and-forth tussle broke out in the first half with neither team capturing the upper hand. Then, the Broncos hit the slot machines. The offensive side of the ball continues to get better and better, not to mention the confidence that Chibuzo Agbo is continuing to build as the season progresses.
