Brooklyn Park, MN

Police: Child accidentally shot and killed in Brooklyn Park, teenage suspect in custody

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 5-year-old child in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota was shot and killed by a 13-year-old when he accidently fired a gun...

JENn 44
4d ago

Very sad that a five year old dies because the gun is not locked up! Parents should protect their kids.

Designated Survivor
4d ago

one child shot his brother in the head with a rifle he picked up off of a living room table. probably white kids.....since, you know, Black Lives Matter.

Jaybird
4d ago

Brooklyn Dark. Why was the gun available to the kids. Who's gun is it, because that person needs to be jailed too.

