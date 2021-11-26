ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m a Celebrity’: live show cancelled for first time ever over Storm Arwen fears

By Elizabeth Aubrey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Tonight’s (26 November) I’m A Celebrity live episode has been cancelled over continuing Storm Arwen fears.

It’s the first time in the show’s 19 year history that a live show has been cancelled in what ITV bosses have called a “precautionary” measure.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have instead pre-recorded tonight’s episode.

An ITV spokesperson told the Mirror : “Tonight’s I’m A Celebrity ...Get Me Out Of Here! will be broadcast as a pre-recorded show rather than live due to the developing Storm Arwen and precautionary measures we’re putting into place on production.

“Ant & Dec will record their links early evening and these will be played out during tonight’s show. Our celebrities will remain inside the castle which is secure and we have contingencies in place to cover all weather scenarios to ensure the safety of our cast and crew.”

Programme makers confirmed to the Mirror that all the celebrities will remain inside the Gwrych castle until it is safe to leave.

It comes after former contestant Richard Madeley said he wasn’t happy that he was forced to leave the show just days into the new series.

The broadcaster was made to quit the ITV show after being taken to hospital on Tuesday (25 November).

Madeley, who felt “unwell”, received medical attention “as a precaution” in Wales – but was not allowed back to the Grywych Castle site due to breaking the “Covid bubble”.

In a statement, he told his fans that he was “fine”, adding: “By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.”

However, according to Madeley’s daughter, Chloe, the TV star is “livid” about having to come home.

“Thanks for all your lovely messages,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Dad’s absolutely fine. We’ve been speaking to him all day and ultimately, he’s just livid he can’t go back in to camp because of Covid restrictions.

“He did himself proud, though. He worked hard and was his calm, collected, kind and funny self. We are so proud.”

I’m A Celebrity airs on ITV at 9pm tonight

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: I'm A Celebrity set looks like a 'bomb had hit it' as strong winds from Storm Arwen ripped roofs off production tents and blew staff 'off their feet' - after bosses were forced to pre-record live show

I'm a Celebrity's production was left 'like a bomb had hit' as Storm Arwen unleashed its full force onto the castle where the eleven stars are holed up. Security staff and production workers had 'to run for their lives' and were 'blown off their feet' as 70mph winds battered the 19th century Gwrych Castle in North Wales.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2021: What time is it on tonight?

The 2021 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is well underway.You can catch up on the latest antics in Wales in the next episode, which will air on ITV on Tuesday 23 November from 9.15 until 10.35pm.Celebrities participating in the latest series include Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in pop group The Saturdays, and regular Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley.Soap star Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale) and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips are also on the series.Ant and Dec have returned to present I’m a Celebrity, which will run...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

I'm a Celebrity brings back familiar face for the first time this series

ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has brought back a familiar face to the show for the first time this series. Kiosk Cledwyn has returned to run Ye Olde Shoppe in the castle, aka Australian Outback Shack owner Kiosk Kev's long-lost Welsh cousin. Earlier this week, fans...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

ITV cancels live broadcast of I'm a Celebrity following severe warning

ITV has announced that I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will not be airing a live broadcast for Friday evening's show following a severe weather warning. The channel confirmed in a statement that the show was taking "precautionary measures" to ensure safety of cast and crew in light of Storm Arwen making its way across the UK. "Ant and Dec will record their links early evening and these will be played out during tonight's show," the statement began.
TV SHOWS
BBC

Storm Arwen: I'm a Celebrity contestants removed from set

The I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! contestants have been removed from the set of the show after it suffered damage during Storm Arwen. This weekend's episodes of the ITV show, filmed at Gwrych castle, Conwy, have also been cancelled. ITV said "technical difficulties caused by extreme weather"...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

I'm A Celebrity's viewing figures plummet by 2MILLION on last year...as bosses are forced to CANCEL the live show due to chaotic weather

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! viewing figures have continued to fall short in comparison to last year's lockdown audience numbers. As of Friday 26 November, overnight ratings for the ITV programme averaged at 6.37million viewers, significantly lower than that of the previous series, which averaged at 8.4million. While...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity chaos as ITV show hit by ‘security breach’ amid fears more stars will quit

The latest series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been hit by chaos in recent days.This year’s batch of stars entered the compound, which was relocated from Australia to Wales for the second year running, on Sunday (21 November) – but it has reportedly been a tumultuous week for producers.Reps for the show have confirmed that “a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the location with immediate effect” earlier this week.The incident is believed to have happened on Wednesday (24 November), just after Richard Madeley was forced to quit the show after...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

I'm A Celebrity is CANCELLED: Bosses announce this weekend's live shows have been axed due to technical difficulties caused by damage from Storm Arwen

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been cancelled this weekend because of technical difficulties caused by Storm Arwen. ITV bosses announced that the two live shows on Saturday and Sunday would be scrapped and replaced with compilation clips looking back at previous series – while they hope normal service will resume next week.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ Live Show To Return Tuesday Night

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! live show will return tomorrow night after five nights off air following storm disruption, ITV has said. A spokesman said the “brand new show” will return to the Gwyrch Castle Tuesday and there will be a live public vote, with hosts Ant and Dec revealing the winner at the end. Storm Arwen has caused disruption across Wales, with more than 30,000 thousand homes experiencing power cuts and road and rail travel affected The Lifted Entertainment production team has been working round the clock to get the show back on air following damage caused by Storm Arwen, which first caused the live elements of Friday night’s episode to be cancelled and subsequently the next two days. Both were replaced by compilation episodes and the contestants were also relocated from the castle over the weekend while remaining in their Covid ‘bubble.’ ITV will be delighted to get the show back on the road as the normally-mammoth ratings have taken a hit. The first episode of this 21st series has just consolidated to 11.1M viewers, according to data provided by ITV.
TV SHOWS
