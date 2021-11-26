Shoppers Projected to Spend Up to $9.6 Million This Black Friday

With both online and in-person shopping heavily underway, buyers are expected to spend between $8.5 and $9.6 million on Black Friday this year.

Adobe Analytics (ADBE) projected that range in advance of the biggest shopping period of the year while total sales for the period between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 are expected to come at $207 billion.

American shoppers

$5.1 billion — or $3.5 million for every minute — during Thanksgiving Day. Amid supply chain disruption and shipping delays, many opted for in-person shopping to make sure they could get what they want into their hands.

"In the midst of a holiday shopping season characterized by inflation, weaker discounts, and widespread product shortages, it’s noteworthy that U.S. online spending has already racked up over $75 billion to date in November," Taylor Schreiner, director at Adobe Digital Insights said in a statement.

While the total numbers will only be known after the weekend is over, this shopping period is already on track to outpace last year.

As people are coming out of the pandemic and fears of upcoming inflation rise, many are counting on this period to get the items they need.

"During our mall and off-mall store checks, we observed the lowest level of clearance goods in five years or more, which we believe is fueled by consumer demand, supply constraints, a new apparel and going-out cycle, and strong momentum for both gift giving and receiving," Cowen analysts wrote in a note seen by MarketWatch.