ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shoppers Projected to Spend Up to $9.6 Million This Black Friday

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9Zfg_0d7RrpIh00

With both online and in-person shopping heavily underway, buyers are expected to spend between $8.5 and $9.6 million on Black Friday this year.

Adobe Analytics (ADBE) projected that range in advance of the biggest shopping period of the year while total sales for the period between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 are expected to come at $207 billion.

American shoppers

$5.1 billion — or $3.5 million for every minute — during Thanksgiving Day. Amid supply chain disruption and shipping delays, many opted for in-person shopping to make sure they could get what they want into their hands.

"In the midst of a holiday shopping season characterized by inflation, weaker discounts, and widespread product shortages, it’s noteworthy that U.S. online spending has already racked up over $75 billion to date in November," Taylor Schreiner, director at Adobe Digital Insights said in a statement.

While the total numbers will only be known after the weekend is over, this shopping period is already on track to outpace last year.

As people are coming out of the pandemic and fears of upcoming inflation rise, many are counting on this period to get the items they need.

"During our mall and off-mall store checks, we observed the lowest level of clearance goods in five years or more, which we believe is fueled by consumer demand, supply constraints, a new apparel and going-out cycle, and strong momentum for both gift giving and receiving," Cowen analysts wrote in a note seen by MarketWatch.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
whdh.com

Target reveals list of deals for Black Friday week

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Target on Monday revealed its list of deals ahead of next week’s Black Friday sales. Black Friday deals will be available in stores and online from Nov. 21-27, the Minneapolis-based retail chain announced in a news release. Target says it will add even more deals from Nov. 25-27.
SHOPPING
24/7 Wall St.

This Retailer Is Hiring the Most People for the Holidays

Job consultancy Challenger Gray & Christmas expects retailers to add over 700,000 jobs for the holiday season. Nearly half of these jobs will be offered by two retailers that are hiring the most people for the holiday — Amazon and Walmart.  But retail holiday hiring is going to be challenging this year. Labor shortages and […]
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Inflation#Thanksgiving#Discounts#Adobe Analytics#Adbe#American#Adobe Digital Insights#Marketwatch
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are here, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season are live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Cyber Monday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the supply...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Shopping
NEWS10 ABC

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
Refinery29

Attention Shoppers: Black Friday Came Early At Everlane

Black Friday is right around the corner, and lucky for us, plenty of our most-loved fashion retailers are getting a head start on the annual sales extravaganza. Thought you had to wait until after Turkey Day to score some knock-out clothing deals? Think again, because discounts are dropping like hot cakes from Madewell to Nordstrom, with Everlane now joining the markdown mix with a slew of new sale items. From now through Monday, November 29, as part of the Everlane Black Friday Sale, everyone's favorite eco-fabulous clothing company is offering up to 30% off some of its winter styles including a range of cozy knits, best-selling Perform leggings, and heaps of the brand's beloved basics. Before you've even preheated the oven this Thanksgiving, you can stock up on sweaters, sweatpants, and other comfy finds for the chilly season ahead. We've plucked out some of our own top picks from the promotion below and will keep the updates coming as more styles are added next week. Scroll on through to save big on Everlane's sustainably made, winter wardrobe essentials, and don't forget to come back for a second helping when Cyber Monday rolls around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
foxsanantonio.com

Thousands of shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales

SAN ANTONIO - Black Friday sales and concerns over supply chain issues are bringing thousands of people back to brick and mortar stores to buy holiday gifts. Some stores actually put limits on how many people they are allowing inside the store, but they allow people to check in on their phones, sort of the same way you would if you were trying to get a seat at a restaurant.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WTGS

Savannah Tanger Outlets preparation for Black Friday shoppers

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — Huge sales, packed parking lots, and stores filled with shoppers. Black Friday!. A day that many stores prepare for months in advance, representatives at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler said this year's Black Friday, is a good sign of a strong holiday season. “We’ve had a...
SAVANNAH, GA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy