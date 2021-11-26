ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Jets: Point spread, over/under for Week 12

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Houston Texans are coming off of their second win of the season, and a big one at that, as they dealt the Tennessee Titans a blow on their home-field to complicate the AFC’s race for the No. 1 seed.

Houston also goofed up their own chances for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft by defeating Tennessee 22-13. The Texans are now slated to pick No. 4 overall after entering last week projected to pick No. 2 overall.

The new No. 2 on the block are the New York Jets, who have the same 2-8 record as Houston. While the Detroit Lions would actually have to win a game at this point to allow anyone a shot at their No. 1 spot for 2022, the other positions in the top-5 overall of the draft are still covetous. Houston and New York are in a situation where they can win Sunday, but at what cost to the future?

How do oddsmakers see the game going?

According to Tipico, the Texans are actually favored -2.5 over the Jets. It is the first time all season the Texans are favored in a game. The odds are tied for the third-slimmest odds of the remainder of Week 12. Only the Los Angeles Rams (-1.5) and Washington (-0.5) have slimmer odds for the rest of Week 12.

The over/under is 44.5, which is also tied for the third-lowest point total for the remainder of the week. In Houston’s last meeting with a team with a similar record — Week 9 at Miami — the point total from the game was way under as the Dolphins beat the Texans 17-9.

For more information on the rest of the NFL and college football, please check out our sister site, the Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

