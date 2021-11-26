ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 6 Baylor beats Michigan State 75-58 for Atlantis title

By AARON BEARD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — James Akinjo held the MVP trophy as he danced on the court in a crowd of his new Baylor teammates. Around him bounced talented freshmen and multiple guys thriving in larger roles.

The sixth-ranked Bears have a different look from last year’s national championship team, but the results seem familiar — down to Scott Drew’s club celebrating another title-clinching victory.

Akinjo scored 15 points and Baylor beat Michigan State 75-58 on Friday for the Battle 4 Atlantis championship, using a balanced lineup to earn yet another lopsided win to start the season.

“There’s no great NBA team with one player,” said Drew, his voice hoarse after three games in three days. “To win a championship, you’ve got to have a team, you’ve got to have a bench. We’ve had a rotation and then the big thing as coaches when you get new players, they start to trust each other.”

