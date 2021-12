World No. 3 Alexander Zverev thinks he still has a very good chance of making the semifinal at the ATP Finals. On Tuesday, Zverev lost to Daniil Medvedev in three sets and he now has a 1-1 record at the ATP Finals. "To be honest, in my personal opinion I think we both have a very good chance of passing the group,” Zverev said, per the ATP Finals website.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO