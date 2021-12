CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Prior to 1995, unless you were involved or a fan of Tejano music, few were familiar with the name Abraham Quintanilla. It wasn't until the tragic day, March 31st of that year, that the father of Selena was thrust into the spotlight. From that day on, he’s been the target of every possible human emotion one can conjure.

