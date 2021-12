Valerie Bertinelli has filed for legal separation from Tom Vitale after more than 10 years of marriage. The Hot in Cleveland and Food Network star filed the paperwork in the Los Angeles County Superior Court the day before Thanksgiving. According to the documents obtained by ET, Bertinelli lists the date of separation as "TBD." She and Vitale got married on Jan. 1, 2011, and the pair have no minor children. Bertinelli wants to terminate the court's ability to award support to both of them.

TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP ・ 3 DAYS AGO