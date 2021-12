Singer-songwriter Forrest Hill introduces a new single, “Catch the Beat,” a track from his forthcoming fourth solo album, Only Love, releasing January 28. Talking about the album, Forrest shares, “I started writing music for this album to help me deal with the anxiety I was feeling about work, isolation, growing old, and the trauma of Trump. I originally wrote a lot of lyrical verses that were pretty dark on the surface. These became the textural backbone for a lot of the songs, Later, as I sat with the words, I wrote new choruses to try and infuse the lyrics with some light and hope.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO