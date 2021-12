Anyone have any suggestions as far as vmware tools uninstalling. We have a client running Vcenter 7.0.3 and vmware tools v 11360, and the tools keeps uninstalling every wek or so. Get a notice that it is down, log into vcenter and notice that tools is not installed and thus, has no NIC divers/network, reinstall tools, and everything is good once again.

