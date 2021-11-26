ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia criticises U.S. over threat of escalation with Iran at IAEA

By Francois Murphy
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
VIENNA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday chided the United States for threatening a diplomatic escalation with Iran at the U.N. nuclear watchdog next month unless it improves cooperation with the agency, saying it risked harming wider talks on the Iran nuclear deal.

The United States threatened on Thursday to confront Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency if it does not give way on at least one of several conflicts with the IAEA, especially its refusal to let the IAEA re-install cameras at a workshop after an apparent attack in June.

"I believe that demonstrates that our American counterparts lose patience but I believe all of us need to control our emotions," Russia's ambassador to the IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov told a news conference with his Chinese counterpart.

"I don't welcome this particular statement of the U.S. delegation (at the IAEA). It's not helpful."

Indirect talks between the United States and Iran aimed at reviving the battered 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers are due to resume on Monday after a five-month break that started after the election that brought Iranian hardline President Ebrahim Raisi to power.

The 2015 deal lifted sanctions against Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities. Then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions against Tehran.

Iran responded by breaching many of the restrictions, reducing the time it would need to obtain enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb if it wanted to. Tehran denies that it would ever seek atomic weapons.

"The U.S. did not negotiate with the Iranians for a very long time and forgot that Iranians don't do anything under pressure. If they are under pressure, they resist," Ulyanov said, apparently referring to the fact that U.S. and Iranian envoys are not meeting directly.

Reporting by Francois Murphy, Editing by William Maclean

Reuters

Reuters

