Auto shows typically have an assortment of vehicles: sports cars, trucks, and SUVs. This year, the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show is displaying a notable shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). And it isn’t just small niche automakers: Major automakers like Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, and Toyota all used this year’s show to spotlight their electrification plans. The focus is also on family-oriented SUVs, which is one of the most popular segments.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO