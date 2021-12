Mel Ott, former major league player and native of Gretna, is widely appreciated as the best ballplayer to come out of the New Orleans area. He was 16 years old when he signed his first professional baseball contract in 1926 with the New York Giants for a bonus of $400. He went on to play 22 seasons in the majors. Now, one of the jerseys worn by Ott with the Giants in 1931 is being auctioned by Lelands, a leading sports auction house. The starting bid is $100,000.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO