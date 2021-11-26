2021 CMA Country Christmas: Everything You Need to Know

Bryan Adams hospitalized after testing positive for Covid for second time in a month. Canadian musician Bryan Adams has been hospitalized in Italy after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in a month. The “Summer of ‘69″ singer posted a photo of himself in an ambulance on Instagram, telling fans he tested positive after arriving at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday. “I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID,” Adams wrote. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.” Adams, 62, was expected to appear in-person for the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, a gala event attended by VIPs; Adams photographed the calendar, which features other musical talents like Iggy Pop, Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie and St. Vincent. Billboard reports Adams previously tested positive for Covid on Oct. 30 and was forced to miss the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony; he was replaced by Keith Urban for a performance of “It’s Only Love” with H.E.R. to honor inductee Tina Turner.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO