2021 CMA Country Christmas: Everything You Need to Know

By Jeremy Chua
104.3 WOW Country
 4 days ago
The Country Music Association (CMA) has unveiled the songs fans can expect to hear on the 12th annual CMA Country Christmas. The beloved television special will be hosted by two of the genre's fast-rising stars, Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett. Pearce and Barrett will share their renditions of "O...

