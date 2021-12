Guanyu Zhou will become the first Chinese driver to race in Formula 1 after being confirmed as Antonio Giovinazzi’s replacement at Alfa Romeo. The Alpine junior driver is currently second in the Formula 2 championship standings behind Oscar Piastri, who has also been confirmed as Alpine reserve for next season. But the more experienced Zhou has been selected to partner Valtteri Bottas in 2022, with the 22-year-old saying he hopes to develop quickly in the face of what he expects to be significant interest from China.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO