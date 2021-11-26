ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCIS (Season 19 Episode 8) “Peacekeeper”, trailer, release date

By Jessie Mendoza
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a g– range. Also, Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a g–. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Peacekeeper”. Release date: November 29, 2021...

