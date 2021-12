Thomas Darby ended his long wait for a victory to down favourite Paisley Park in the Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. Olly Murphy's eight-year-old had failed to score in six efforts since his last visit to the winner's enclosure in January 2020 but, having filled the places in his first two efforts over three miles, finally showed his stamina to keep on past his rivals.

