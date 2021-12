USC Student Health’s Sarah Van Orman and Deona Willes of USC Environmental Health and Safety offer these thoughts on safety enjoying the upcoming holidays:. Getting a booster shot for COVID-19 is strongly recommended. With the combination of colder weather keeping people indoors, the waning of vaccine and natural immunity, and more mingling among non-household members, California public health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible to help prevent a possible winter surge in COVID-19 cases. If you have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and six months or more have passed since your second dose, you are eligible for a booster dose. If you have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two months or more have passed since your dose, you are eligible for a booster dose.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO