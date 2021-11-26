ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
URC confirm the postponement of South African-based games

By Eoin Harte
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Rugby Championship have confirmed that the next two rounds of games set to be played in South Africa have been postponed. The four South African sides – the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions – were all set to play at home for the first time this weekend, having each...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
Tech Times

The Pieces Are in Place for the African Gaming Industry

The African gaming industry is still in its infancy, with many not aware it even exists. However, that is rapidly starting to change as the sector overcomes barriers to entry, such as lack of connectivity, investment, and infrastructure, and it is set to burst onto the global gaming scene. As a result, not only have the number of gamers been rising rapidly but so have Africa-based gaming companies.
MUSIC
eturbonews.com

Johannesburg to Lagos flights on South African Airways now

This specific destination takes SAA into one of the biggest travel markets in Africa and we’re delighted that we are again able to resume operations, providing a link between Africa’s two biggest economies. Starting on December 12, 2021, South African Airways (SAA) will add another important continental route to its...
LIFESTYLE
Times Daily

South African scientists brace for wave propelled by omicron

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As the world grapples with the emergence of the new highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, worried scientists in South Africa — where omicron was first identified — are scrambling to combat its lightning spread across the country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
CORONAVIRUS
primenewsghana.com

World Cup 2022 African qualifying playoffs draw postponed

The draw for FIFA World Cup 2022 African qualifying playoffs has been postponed, Primenews can confirm. The draw which was initially scheduled to take place on December 18, 2021 has been postponed to January 22, 2022. The ten qualified teams will be put into Two pots for next year's draw,...
FIFA
punditarena.com

Ciara Griffin pulls off audacious GAA skill as the Barbarians crush South Africa

Ciara Griffin showed that she would have been well able to play for Kerry in the All-Ireland when she soloed the ball in the Barbarians’ win against South Africa. Barbarians games are known for their adventurous pieces of skill and light-hearted nature, and former Ireland captain Griffin certainly kept the tradition going at Twickenham Stadium today.
WORLD
punditarena.com

Munster have yet to manage to leave South Africa

Munster’s touring party have yet to leave South Africa after the discovery of a new Covid-19 strain in the country, but they are working “tirelessly” on plans to get back to Ireland. The United Rugby Championship announced the postponement of the next two rounds of games set to take place...
TRAVEL
punditarena.com

Roy Keane gave Ronan O’Gara a stark warning ahead of All Blacks encounter in 2008

Roy Keane once warned Ronan O’Gara that the All Blacks had the Ireland fly-half firmly in mind ahead of a test match back in 2008. O’Gara was a vital player for Ireland back in 2008, and New Zealand would have been well aware that disrupting the fly-half’s game would put the Irish under massive amounts of pressure.
RUGBY
punditarena.com

Munster’s return from South Africa rocked after positive Covid-19 test result

Munster’s return home from South Africa has been plunged into turmoil after it emerged one member of their squad returned a positive Covid-19 test result today. The Southern province had been due to travel home this afternoon after the emergence of a new Covid-19 strain was found in the country earlier this week.
WORLD
WSAV News 3

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as South Africa faces variant

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — The overcast, drizzly skies match the somber mood at the Tshwane University of Technology, a hot spot in South Africa’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, apparently driven by the new omicron variant that is leading countries around the world to impose new restrictions. After several students tested positive, the university […]
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

New COVID variant concerns South African scientists

Scientists in South Africa have identified a new COVID-19 variant featuring "a very unusual constellation of mutations" that could potentially drive another wave of cases, officials warned on Thursday. Why it matters: The variant, known as B.1.1.529, has so far been found in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
punditarena.com

Ian McGeechan argues that it is unfair to judge All Blacks on November results

Ian McGeechan has argued that the All Blacks shouldn’t be judged on their performances in November as they were “running on fumes” after a long season. New Zealand were below their best in their final two games of the year, as they suffered consecutive losses to Ireland and France in two absorbing contests.
RUGBY
punditarena.com

Andrew Trimble on how the Ireland rugby team helps foster good relations in the north

Andrew Trimble believes the Ireland rugby team has helped both sides of the political divide in Northern Ireland to become more familiar with the other. Trimble had a long and successful career with both Ulster and Ireland, making over 200 appearances for his province and winning 70 caps for Ireland over a period of 13 years.
WORLD

