Ireland, Scotland and England have been named as co-hosts of the 2030 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.The event will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland and Scotland have hosted games in a major cricket event, having staged three World Cup fixtures between them that year.The announcement came from the International Cricket Council (ICC) as it released details of the hosts of every men’s white-ball tournament from 2024-2031.Details of the schedule and host venues for the 2030 event are still to be finalised.Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian, whose team reached the Super 12 stage of this year’s T20 World...

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO